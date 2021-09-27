World Tourism Day: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Invites All To Explore Spiritual Sites In State

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the world and invited all to explore spiritual and heritage sites in the state. With COVID-19 lockdown restrictions being removed across the world, the tourism industry is looking forward to recovering from losses witnessed during the pandemic. This year's theme is to highlight the travel sector's importance in the preservation of traditional values.

Describing the wonders of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath wished everybody on World Tourism Day. "Uttar Pradesh, the confluence of historical and incomparable folk cultures, is full of spiritual and natural beauty. It is a wonderful tourist destination," CM Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

'विश्व पर्यटन दिवस' की सभी को शुभकामनाएं।



आध्यात्मिक व प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से परिपूर्ण, ऐतिहासिक एवं अतुल्य लोक संस्कृतियों की संगम स्थली उ.प्र. विश्व का शानदार पर्यटन स्थल है।



'अतिथि देवो भव:' धारण किए हुए प्रदेश में सभी पर्यटन प्रेमियों का हार्दिक स्वागत व अभिनंदन है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 27, 2021

'Have implemented reforms to promote and develop pilgrim sites': CM Adityanath

In March, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation of tourism projects worth over Rs 180 crore for 373 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. He said that his government has implemented reforms to promote and develop pilgrim sites which not only boost tourism but also serve as an employment opportunity for many. Under the “Chief Minister Tourism Promotion Scheme” heritage and rural sites will be developed in every constituency.

With Ayodhya the construction of a temple in Ayodhya continues, the UP government is working on ways to attract tourists to enjoy the spiritual and natural environment of the state. On August 22, the Ministry of Railways had proposed a multi-crore Bullet train project connecting the city to New Delhi. According to reports, the bullet train service is expected to reduce the 670 km distance between New Delhi and Ayodhya to three hours and will run at 320 km/hr. The introduction of this bullet train is expected to boost tourism.

World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day has been observed on September 27 since 1980 to highlight the importance of tourism in affecting the social, cultural, political, and economic values of the international community.

Due to COVID lockdowns in 2020, about 90% of world heritage sites were closed and several people from rural communities lost their jobs. Almost 32 million people were pushed into poverty, with women being affected the most due to the shutdown on tourism.

(Image: PTI/@uptourismgov/Twitter)