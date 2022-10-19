'World Wants Us To Lead': Jaishankar On India's Foreign Policy At Public Event In Gujarat

On Tuesday, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar urged the youth to actively take an interest in foreign affairs as it impacts them for an India that is getting future-ready for the world.

S Jaishankar said that he wanted people to understand what a foreign minister does and how foreign policy affects everyone today while speaking to the public at an event on Indian Foreign Policy in the Modi Era in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "I would like you to understand what I do. A Foreign Minister has two big tasks. First, to introduce India to the world. Also, to impart greater understanding about the country in the world and to make them understand what is happening in new India," EAM said.

Science city, अहमदाबाद में मोदी सरकार की foreign policy के बारे में युवाओं से आज एक अच्छी चर्चा हुई।



सरकार की सुरक्षा, विकास और people-centric नीति पर कुछ विचार साझा किए। हमारी foreign policy short-term और long-term vision रखती है और साथ ही उसकी delivery के लिए भी मुस्तैद है। pic.twitter.com/kLrYBVh42r — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 18, 2022

The External Affairs Minister further said that a lot has changed in the last 8 years under the tenure of the Modi government at the Centre. He detailed India's foreign policy, saying, "There are three main layers of our foreign policy. Firstly, it is security-centric. Secondly, it is development-centric. Thirdly, it is people-centric. Today, we have a vision for 10 weeks, 10 months and even for 10 years, so that we can focus on both short-term and long-term vision."

'India's attitude has changed a lot in the last 8 yrs': EAM on terrorism and border issues

S Jaishankar said that country's attitude has changed a lot in the last 8 years pertaining to terrorism and border issues. "We all know that India has always been a victim of terrorism. But, now our vision regarding it has changed. You can compare it with what happened in Mumbai in 2008 and in Uri and Pulwama. You can see how confident our government has been in its policies," Jaishankar said.

Underlining the India-Bangladesh agreement of 2015, the EAM said that not only did the agreement resolve the border issues for the first time, but also helped in bringing peace to the North East. "In 2015, India signed a land agreement with Bangladesh, which resolved the border issues with the country for the first time. It helped in bringing peace to the North East. Earlier, the terrorists were easily able to cross the border, but now the agreement has brought a stop to it," he said.

'World now wants India to lead'

At the event, EAM S Jaishakar encourages young people to take an active interest in foreign affairs as today the world is "India-ready". The Minister said, "Today's youth should take an active interest in foreign affairs because it holds both opportunities as well as challenges for you all. While we are making India future-ready, the world is also becoming India-ready. ."

"The world now wants India to lead the world. I can assure you all that in the next 10 years, India will have its own place in the world," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)