World Watches Silently As Pakistan Destroys Buddhist Heritage

When in 2001, the then head of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Mullah Omar, ordered the destruction of the Buddha statues in Bamiyan, the world in one voice condemned it, but now, when a similar incident is being repeated in Pakistan, the world seems to be caught unaware.

In 2001, the two sixth century monumental statues of Gautam Buddha carved into the side of a clidd in the Bamyan valley in the Hazarajat region of Central Afghanistan were destroyed by blowing them to pieces. In Pakistan, a similar destruction of the Buddhist heritage sites is going on without any notice by the community.

READ | 'Pakistan globally isolated; desperate for tragedy in J&K': Maj Gaurav Arya on Pulwama IED

Buddhist carvings vandalised

Several historical rock carvings of the Buddhist era in the Chilas area of Gilgit Baltistan have been vandalised by Pakistan that wants to erase the memories of the Hindu and Buddhist past in the region.

As per historians, the rock carvings also called as petroglyph in Chilas date back to as early as 1st century.

As per an article on Wikipedia, there are more than 50,000 pieces of Buddhist rock art and inscriptions all along the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit Baltistan.

The earliest carving date back to between 5000 and 1000 BC showing a single animal, triangular men and hunting scenes in which animals are sometimes larger than the hunters.

As per the historians, some of the carvings also depict Balarama and Krishna dating back to first century AD.

But these historical sites stand vandalised by the Pakistanis and they will never be recovered again.

READ | Altaf Hussain calls on US Congress to table Bill to free Balochistan & Sindh from Pakistan

Pakistan building dam on the Indus River in the area

The heritage sites also face an imminent doom as Pakistan, with the help of China is building Diamer Basha Dam on the Indus River in area. Once completed, the dam would submerge the entire historic site thud destroying the Buddhist heritage forever.

Reacting to the development, senior BJP leader and former Minister Priya Sethi said, "When Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks of Islamophobia in the world, he forgets that most of the human rights violations are taking place in Pakistan, this worst situation is not somewhere else in the world".

She added, "Again, the way Buddhist sites are vandalised, Pakistan flag was hosted on carvings, they should be questioned. Pakistan should be boycotted and separated for atrocities on minority".

READ | 'Naya' Pakistan PM Imran Khan jumps to China's defence as India issues stern warning

READ | How India broke Pakistan's terror backbone in the last 45 days; Read details