World Water Day: PM Modi Launches 'Catch The Rain' Campaign; Women's Efforts Acknowledged

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the 'Catch the Rain' campaign that is aimed at conserving water when it falls, where it falls so every corner of the country gets water. United Nations announced that March 22 will be observed as 'World Water Day' across the world and the theme is based on "valuing water" this year.



The launch of the Ken-Betwa Project

The campaign announced by PM Modi was kickstarted via video conferencing and will go on from March 22 to November 30, covering the moon and pre-monsoon seasons in India. The campaign also intends to encourage people's participation in water conservation. The World Water Day in India was celebrated by signing a landmark water-sharing agreement between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Ken-Betwa Project is aimed at facilitating people in the dry areas of Bundelkhand.



Water will be transferred through the construction of the Daudham Dam and a canal that will interlink the Ken and the Betwa rivers. Around 10.62 lakh hectares of irrigational land will get water under this project while over 60 lakh people will get drinking water. 103 MW of hydropower generation will also be facilitated.



Also, the Ministry of Jal Shakti complimented the efforts of women in India and tweeted that they play a significant role in the field of water conservation. Here's the tweet