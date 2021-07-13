World Witnessing COVID-19 Third Wave, Ensure It Doesn't Hit India: Dr VK Paul

Senior government health official and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Monday said that the third wave of novel coronavirus infection has already hit nations around the world and cautioned citizens to ensure that it does not hit India.

Addressing the health ministry's press conference on COVID-19, Paul said, "the world is witnessing third wave (of COVID-19)... We've to join hands to ensure that the third wave doesn't hit India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today clearly said that we should focus on keeping the third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India."

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the new average daily cases are declining. He informed between May 5 and May 11, India reported 3,87,029, while between July 7 and July 13, only 40,841 cases have been reported.

But he cautioned that cases are on the uptick in some states, like Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. "We would like to request to everyone when we talk about the third wave (of COVID-19), we are taking it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it," he said.

Agarwal also informed that the Central government has deputed teams in 11 states to help COVID-19 management. "Besides northeastern states, the teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Odisha, as they were reflecting a growth trajectory," he added.

India on Tuesday reported 32,906 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally to 30,907,282, as per Health Ministry's update. The death toll has surged 41,07,84 with 2,020 new fatalities.

Total 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses administered

India started its coronavirus vaccine drive in January and to date has administered 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses. "More than 39.46 Cr vaccine doses were provided to States/UTs. More than 1.91 Cr balance & unutilized doses still available with States/UTs & private hospitals to be administered. The total consumption including wastages is 37,55,38,390 doses," according to Health Minister data updated at 8 am.