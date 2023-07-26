World's Biggest Museum In National Capital Soon: PM Modi At Opening Of 'Bharat Mandapam'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that the world's biggest museum is going to come up in New Delhi soon. Speaking at the inauguration of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, the Prime Minister said, "Soon, there will be the world's biggest museum in the national capital." "Think big, dream big and act big," he added. 'Bharat Mandapam', the revamped ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi will host world leaders during the G20 Summit in September this year.

At the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said that some negative people tried their best to stop the work of 'Bharat Mandapam'. "Such a facility should have been made decades ago. But I think perhaps I got the opportunity for such work...Some negative people tried their best to stop the work of Bharat Mandapam. They went to court. But when there is truth, there is God."

The Prime Minister further said that people have a bad habit of putting barriers in the path of good work. “During the work of ‘Kartavya Path’, questions were raised in courts. But now they are praising it… I believe that after some time, that group will accept it and come to give a lecture here,” he said.

The Prime Minister also released commemorative stamps and coins and performed pooja at the 123 acres (approximately) complex which is also India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

In another remark that made headlines, PM Modi exuded confidence in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls results stating, “In my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world.”

He concluded by thanking all the people who were constantly involved in the grand project. "Today I got the opportunity to meet all the workers who have worked on this project. I thank them and all those who're witnessing this historic moment.”