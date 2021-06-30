'World's Biggest Startup Movement Took Place In India': Ravi Shankar Prasad At IGF 2021

Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday spoke with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the India Global Forum 2021. Speaking on the theme 'Big Tech and Democracy: The Global Policy Challenge', Ravi Shankar Prasad elaborated on the massive scale of India's digital economy and the sheer scale of the market it offers to tech companies across the world.

"India having a population of 1.3 billion is home to 1.29 Aadhaar card holders i.e. digital identity to supplement the physical identity backed by a law giving due regard to privacy. India is home to 1.18 billion mobile phones. India is home to 750 million smartphones and an equal number of Internet connections. That is the profile of India," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

'Biggest startup movement in the world happened in India'

Speaking of the PM Narendra Modi-led government's efforts to drive the digital revolution in the country, Ravi Shankar Prasad also highlighted the mammoth Jan Dhan Yojana Scheme which aimed at connecting the majority of the population to the banking system.

"Just to tell you few statistics, we opened 400 million bank accounts for the poor and linked with their Aadhaar and started sending all the welfare measures directly to their bank accounts known as Direct Benefit Transfer. We transferred close to USD 227 Billion and saved USD 24 Billion which would have otherwise been pocketed by middlemen and fictitious claimants."

Ravi Shankar Prasad also highlighted that India has the biggest start-up movement in the world. Speaking on the start-up movement in the country, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "India has 50,000 startups, the third biggest in the world. From four unicorns to now we have 51 unicorns (companies valued at over $1 billion) in India. Young people are changing the entrepreneurial ecosystem. India had only two mobile phone manufacturing factories in 2014, now we have 260 mobile factories. All the biggest mobile phone manufacturers have come to India."

'Biggest market for social media giants'

He also revealed that India received USD 26 billion as FDI in the technology sector such as computers, hardware among others. India has become one of the biggest countries to host all social media platforms with WhatsApp users at 530 million, YouTube users at 448 million, Facebook users at 410 million, Instagram users at 210 million and Twitter users nearly 18 million, he said.

The minister added that as India is a democracy, these tech giants have the right to question the government though he also reiterated his firm stance that social media intermediaries will have to abide by the laws of the land.

"They can ask any questions. These big tech companies have big businesses in India. I don't have any problem. Make money in India. But the issue is not its use but abuse and misuse of social media. What should I do when a harassed mother comes to me because her daughter's ex-boyfriend is making her daughter's intimate photographs viral? What should I do when a lady complains that her morphed image is being circulated? What should I do when journalists, businessmen are being harassed on a groundless basis? What should be done when messages on WhatsApp were circulated and recirculated to inflame passions for terrorism, riots, etc? These were the issues that needed to be addressed," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.