World's Highest Railway Bridge Over Chenab In J&K Almost Ready; All You Need To Know

The world's highest railway arch bridge being built on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir is almost ready. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has described it as a unique piece of infrastructure. He has also shared a picture of the railway bridge on his social media account. Goyal informed that the length of this railway bridge being built on the Chenab river is 476 meters and the height is 359 meters. The entire structure is being constructed from steel, he added.

Sharing a picture of the steel arch of the world's highest railway bridge, Piyush Goyal informed about its progress. Union Minister wrote in the caption, "Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest railway bridge."

Chenab Bridge Project

The Chenab Bridge, constructed on the Chenab river in J-K's Reasi district as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, will connect the Union Territory with the rest of India through a rail route. The construction work of this railway bridge was started in November 2017. The construction of the Chenab Bridge is estimated to cost a total of Rs 1,250 crore. This bridge is also 35 meters higher than the famous Eiffel Tower in France. This railway bridge can also withstand earthquake tremors, as well as high-intensity explosions. According to railway officials, the bridge has been equipped with a security system in view of the potential terrorist threats and earthquake tremors. The total length of the bridge will be 1,315 meters. Also, the construction of the highest Railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir will promote tourism in India.

Also Read: Piyush Goyal Shares Picture Of World's Highest Rail Bridge Arch In J&K, Netizens React

Also Read: Piyush Goyal Announces 88 Projects Worth Rs 1,000 Cr To Make Railways 'future Ready'

The Railway Ministry informed, "the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir will be the highest arc-bridge in the world- 359 metres (1,178 feet)- even taller than the Eiffel Tower. Nearly 500 locals have been employed in different categories through this project. Chenab Bridge will have the widest span of the Indian broad-gage Railway network in the country. It is for the first time that the bridge has designed for the blast load in consultation with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Indian Railways, for the first time, use the phased array ultrasonic testing machine for inspection of the bridge in India."

How Chenab Bridge is useful for Kashmir Valley

Vijay Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (USBRL Project), briefed, "This was a remote area and there was no road here. When Railway started the construction, they have constructed a 20-22km road. Railways also constructed a tunnel which is 400m long." The Chenab site has been certified by the National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL) for testing a welded elements for the first time on Indian Railways. Railway Ministry also added, "An extensive health monitoring and warning system will be planned for the bridged. The project also includes the construction of several other bridges and tunnels along the route on which the Chenab bridged is planned."

It will span across the deep Chenab river and provide access to the Kashmir Valley from Udhampur. Railways also faced several challenges while constructing the bridge over the Chenab river. One of the biggest challenges was to construct the bridge without obstructing the flow of the river. Also, approach roads were constructed to reach the foundation of the bridge. Railways explained that the deck of the bridge is partly in straight and partly in curves.

Also Read: Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Series Of Railway Development Projects In Bengal Ahead Of Polls

Also Read: Railways Displays Indigenous Toys At K'taka Station; PM & Piyush Goyal Laud Initiative