World's Pharmacy During Covid, Now India To Launch Indigenous Vaccine For Cervical Cancer

Earlier in April this year, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth called India the 'Pharmacy of the world' owing to its impact on the pharmaceutical industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After immense help to the world during the pandemic, India is set to emerge as a key player in addressing another deadly disease, with the introduction of indigenous cervical cancer vaccine on September 1.

Jointly developed by the Serum Institute of Technology (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the vaccine named Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) will be launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The vaccine is being introduced roughly two months after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) cleared SII for its development.

"It is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, 85-90% of cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses", Dr. N K Arora, chairperson of the COVID-19 working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) told ANI. "So, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they are protected from the infection and consequently probably 30 years later, cancer does not occur".

According to officials DBT, the cervical cancer vaccine is based on VLP (virus-like particles), similar to the hepatitis B vaccine. Besides, it will offer protection by generating antibodies against the L1 protein of the HPV virus.

Saying that he is excited about the launch of this much-awaited vaccine, Dr. Arora added that this would also be one of the last major vaccines to be introduced.

"In fact, this is one of the last vaccines that will be launched in the programme. Now, Indian vaccines will be available and we hope that they will be launched in the National Immunisation programme for 9-14-year-old girls", he stated.

According to the expert, this vaccine would also make up for the shortage of vaccines in the world and fulfill our requirements within the country.

SII to supply one crore doses of qHPV by December

In early August, the SII told the Central government that it would be able to supply one crore doses of the qHPV vaccine by the month of December this year. While the price of the vaccines was not disclosed, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs, SII, revealed that the vaccines will be fairly affordable.

"Also, it is noteworthy that presently, our country is fully dependent on foreign manufacturers for the HPV vaccine. In line with the philosophy of our group and under the leadership of our CEO, Dr. Adar C Poonawalla, it has always been our endeavour to make available high-quality 'Made in India' vaccines at an affordable price for the people of our country and the world at large," Singh's statement in his application read as per PTI.