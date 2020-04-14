World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge Joins Fight Against COVID-19; Makes Stay At Home Appeal

World's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge on Monday joined hands with Nagpur Police to spread awareness on the novel Coronavirus and appealed people to stay indoors amid the lockdown. The 26-year-old, who is just 62.8 centimetres tall, urged people to support the local administration in the anti-Coronavirus fight by practising social distancing and following lockdown rules.

'People are not strictly following lockdown rules'

She told news agency PTI that the Nagpur police had requested her to create public awareness about the deadly infection and implore people to stay indoors and help break the virus transmission chain.

A well-known face in Nagpur and other parts of the country, Amge, joined by police personnel, used a loudspeaker at Telephone Exchange Square to convey her message on curbing the spread of coronavirus. During her address, she called upon people to support the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also back medical staff and police personnel who are at the forefront of fighting the novel coronavirus and enforcing curbs.

"After the lockdown call was given by the Prime Minister (late last month), today (April 13) was the first day that I stepped out of my house. "However, I felt very strange to see cars and other vehicles and people moving on the roads. People are not strictly following lockdown rules," he said.

"People were doing things which they shouldn't be doing. The coronavirus is spreading day-by-day and people are losing lives," added Amge, who is the world's shortest woman according to the 'Guinness World Records'. She praised those in the frontline of the war against coronavirus, which has infected more than 2,300 people so far in Maharashtra alone.

"I appealed to people to stay indoors and support police personnel and medical staff who are doing so much for the wellbeing of people. I personally appreciate the work done by them," she said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday crossed the 2000-mark, with 352 more people, including 242 from Mumbai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection, a Health department official said. While the number of total cases has gone up to 2334, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday.

Across the state, a total of 229 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection. According to the update of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,352 on Monday.

(With agency inputs)