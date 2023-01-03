'Worry About Love Jihad, Ignore Small Issues...': Karnataka BJP MP Nalin Kateel Stokes Row

Karnataka BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a major controversy by asking party cadres to focus on the issue of how to stop Love Jihad and ignore small issues like road and sewage problems. Kateel made this remark while he was addressing party workers at ‘Booth Vijaya Abhiyana' in Mangaluru on Monday where he stated that the only solution to stop Love Jihad is BJP.

During the event, he said, “I am asking you people, don't speak about small issues like roads, drainage and sewage. You need to tell them that the issue in front of their children is Love Jihad. Think about the future of their children. Think about Love Jihad. Talk about Love Jihad. If you are worried about your children’s future, and if you want to stop Love Jihad, then BJP is the only solution."

#BREAKING | BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in Karnataka stokes new controversy by saying, 'need BJP to stop love jihad.'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed lashed out at BJP MP stating that he made such remarks because of upcoming assembly polls. He blamed the saffron party for ignoring the basic necessity of people and only aiming to win the elections anyhow.

He said, "Nalin Kumar Kateel has made a bizarre statement and he is absolutely right because they can't think of Roti, Kapda Makaan and infrastructure. They have really taken away the Roti from the poor's, not provided any Makaan and have only done corruption and scam. So, the last resort that Nalin Kumar Kateel is looking for is going to contest elections in the name of religion which has always worked for the people like him. These people have really failed to take care of the requirements of the next generations of developing Karnataka as well as Kannadiga. Their only aim is to win the elections by hook or crook or divisive politics."

It is pertinent to mention that the assembly elections in Karnataka could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224 legislative assembly ends on May 24.