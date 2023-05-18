Worth Writing In Golden Letters: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin On SC's Verdict On Jallikattu

After the Supreme Court on May 18 upheld the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules of 2017, saying that the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ has been going on in Tamil Nadu for the last century and is a part of the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded SC's verdict on Jallikattu saying it is a victory to the government's struggle and is worth writing in golden letters.

He said that the verdict given by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is worthy of being engraved in golden letters in the history of Tamil Nadu. "Supreme Court has ruled that Jallikattu, a sport that expresses the bravery and culture of Tamil Nadu, is not prohibited," he said.

"The legal battle waged by the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the Ordinance brought by the government will go through has been a huge success. We are building a giant Jallikattu ground at Alankanallur. We will celebrate the victory of Jallikattu on Pongal Thirunal, the Tamil festival in January," MK Stalin added.

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Jallikattu

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, and bullock cart races in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph observed, “We will not disrupt the view of the legislature and since the legislature has taken a view that it is part of the cultural heritage of the state. In the preamble, it is declared as a part of the culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu.”

Jallikattu, also known as “Eruthazhuvuthal”, is a bull-taming sport from Tamil Nadu, popular in Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Pudukkottai and Dindigul districts which is known as the Jallikattu belt. Jallikattu is celebrated in the second week of January, during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government in its affidavit had defended the event of Jallikattu and told the apex court that sporting events can also be cultural events and there is no cruelty to the bulls in Jallikattu. "This is an incorrect notion that an activity, which is in nature of a sport or entertainment or amusement, cannot have a cultural value," the state had said.