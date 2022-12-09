'Would Have Been Alive If..': Shraddha's Father Seeks Same Punishment For Murderer Aaftab

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar, who was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla addressed a press conference on Thursday providing details of his daughter's murder case. Shraddha was brutally killed on May 18, 2022, after accused Aaftab strangled her, dismembered her body into 35 parts, and dumped it across multiple areas in New Delhi.

Shraddha Walkar's father address media

In the very first address since the investigation started, Shraddha's father demanded the same punishment for Aaftab just as he killed his daughter and investigation of his family members. He further raised questions on the freedom given to children after turning 18 years old and dating applications.

"I am Vikas Walkar and I would like to express my feelings about the brutal murder of my daughter Shraddha Walkar. The murder of my daughter is unfortunate which I will not forget. Delhi Governor and South Delhi DCP have assured me justice. Even Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has given support and assurance to me and I am very grateful to him as well as Kirit Somaiya. The combined probe conducted by Delhi police and Vasai police is going good."

Expressing displeasure over the Maharashtra police' investigation, he added, "If the Mumbai police would have taken action on time, Shraddha would have been alive today. Vasai police, and Nalasopara police showed laxity in the investigation, which is unfortunate. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they would have helped me, my daughter would have been alive."

He further demanded stern punishment against Aaftab stating, "The way Aaftab has murdered my daughter even he should be punished that way. His family members or any other people involved in this case should be investigated."

#BREAKING | Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar demands death penalty for Aaftab. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/6zJSMf7TAO — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2022

'Was not aware of domestic violence': Shraddha's father

Shraddha's father stated that he was unaware of the domestic violence that she was facing and then got in touch she never mentioned it. He also said that when he spoke to Aaftab after Shraddha went missing, but didn't receive any answer from him.

"Even I want to find out why she didn't come home while going through the assault. I tried to contact her friends and use to inquire about them through them, but I was not informed about the physical assault. After Shraddha went missing, I went to Aaftab's place before filing a police complaint, I met his mother and she didn't inform me anything."

Vikas Walkar added, "Last I spoke to her in mid-2021, I just asked her, 'How are you and where are you staying', she said Bengaluru and inquired about me and her brother. I spoke to Aaftab once on September 26 and questioned Shraddha's whereabouts. He said he didn't know and didn't respond to any other questions."

#BREAKING | Shraddha's father says he wasn't aware of the fact that Aaftab was abusing his daughter.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/T3oXkfeV9l — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2022

'Freedom of 18-yr-olds should be revised': Shraddha's father

Vikas Walkar appealed, "The freedom given to people after turning 18 years old should be revised, they should be controlled and counseled. A few social media apps should also be monitored and held accountable. I am saying this because my daughter made this statement before leaving the house that I am an adult and I was helpless. I just want a detailed and right investigation should be done and he should be hanged. What happened to me shouldn't happen to anyone else."

Shraddha's father said he didn't support their relationship and accused Aaftab brainwashed her as she became adamant to go with him. "I was against their relationship. Aaftab prepared my daughter mentally and convinced her to leave Mumbai along with him. I feel Aaftab's parents were aware of his actions. She didn't inform me anything because she was blackmailed as mentioned in her complaint."

Shraddha's father meets DyCM Fadnavis in Mumbai

Before the press conference, Vikas Walkar accompanied by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at his Mumbai residence.