The Final Salute: Wreath-laying Ceremony For Martyred Hawaldar Sunil Kumar Held In Patna

The wreath-laying ceremony for martyred Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, who sacrificed his life in Ladakh's Galwan Valley fending of the Chinese incursion, was held at the Patna airport on Wednesday evening. The ceremony was attended by senior political leaders of the state including Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi as well as police and army personnel.

The mortal remains will remain in Patna tonight and will then be taken to the soldier's hometown tomorrow.

Indian Army Chief of Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, saluted the supreme sacrifice of the 20 jawans martyred at Galwan and offered condolences to their families. In a tweet on Wednesday, the Indian Army said the forces stand strong in its resolve towards protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country and vowed that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain.

The Army has released the list of the martyrs who lost their lives on June 15-16. While Colonel Santosh Babu, Sunil Kumar and Havaldar K Palani were killed in action at the Line of Actual Control, the other 17 injured soldiers succumbed to their injures in the sub-freezing temperatures of Ladakh. Both India and China are currently engaging in diplomatic and Army-level talks regarding the situation.

