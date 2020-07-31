Wrestler Babita Phogat Appointed As Deputy Director Of Sports And Youth Affairs In Haryana

The Haryana Government has appointed Wrestler Babita Phogat on Thursday for the post of deputy director of Sports and Youth Affairs in Haryana. Soon after the appointment, Babita took to Twitter to apprise the nation and thanked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar among others.

"Thank you Honourable Chief Minister of Haryana, Honorable Rajya Sabha MP and in-charge of Haryana Anil Jain, Honourable Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, State President OP Dhankar and General Secretary Suresh Bhatt for appointment to the post of Deputy Director in Sports Department Haryana," Babita tweeted.

Babita Kumari Phogat, 30, is an Indian female wrestler, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games, silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships. Babita Phogat entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019.

Her father is also a wrestler and has trained her in her initial years. Babita is the eldest among the Phogat sisters.