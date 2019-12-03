The Debate
Wrestler Khali Demands Maximum Punishment For Gangrape & Murder Of Hyderabad Doctor

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Indian wrestler The Great Khali expressed his anger over the horrific rape & murder of woman doctor from Hyderabad

Amid nationwide protest and demand of death penalty for rapists, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Tuesday, Indian wrestler The Great Khali expressed his anger over the horrific rape and murder of a  25-year old woman from Hyderabad, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital. Khali said that the government should take stricter actions against the accused. He also mentioned that the accused in the case deserve to be hanged till death. 

'Accused must be hanged'

Expressing his anger, Khali said, "The government only makes law but never acts upon it. This is a very shameful incident that has occurred in Hyderabad. I wish that the accused should get maximum punishment very quickly. The accused must be hanged till death, we do have a provision for it but the government never implements it. We also hear of the new law that has been made but never see them in action unless and until there are protests and candle marches happening."

Horrific Hyderabad case

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in Telangana. Investigation revealed that a 25-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. After the act, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation, with citizens demanding the harshest possible punishment against the accused, who have been remanded into Police custody.

