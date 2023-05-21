Wrestlers’ 15-day Deadline Ends; Warn Of Decision That 'may Not Be In Nation's Interest'

The 15-day deadline given by the wrestlers to the police to take action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ends today (May 21). The protesting wrestlers in their second round of protest have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief and have been sitting at Jantar Mantar for about a month. Political leaders and many sports personalities have also shown support to the wrestlers.

The protesting grapplers one day before the deadline warned that a “big decision”, which might “not be in the interest of the country,” could be taken on Sunday, May 21 to protest the “inaction” against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

After Congress leader Sachin Pilot met the wrestlers on May 19 and demanded action against the WFI chief as he questioned why there was a delay in ensuring justice, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will also be meeting the champs at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

What will the wrestlers do next?

Republic TV spoke exclusively to Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win a medal in the Commonwealth Asian Games and who has also been actively protesting against the WFI chief. When asked about their warning of a possible decision that would not be in the interest of the country, Phogat said that seeking justice on the roads is not good for the country. “The sportspersons are sitting in protest since the last one month, (the sport of) Wrestling is suffering, women are suffering, people who are leaving their houses and coming here are also suffering. It's not in the interest of the country if people have to sit on the streets to seek justice.”

Commenting on the decision of the Khap Panchayat, she said, “Whatever decision they will take will be in our interest.” She also thanked the people who have offered their support to the wrestlers’ stir. Responding to the query on the letter written to the women MPs of the BJP, Phogat said, “We haven't received a reply from any of them. We expect their support too.”

Additionally, Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia informed that a candlelight march will be organised on May 23 at India Gate.

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of having sexually harassed seven female wrestlers, including a minor.