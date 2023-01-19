Wrestlers, Including Olympic Medalists Protesting Against WFI; Here's What Happened So Far

A massive row erupted on Wednesday when the country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar levelling allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation. The wrestlers claimed that they are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws and that whoever has spoken against the WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been tortured.

Wrestlers allege sexual harassment charges on WFI president

Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win both Commonwealth and Asian games, while protesting against the WFI and its president said that she and the rest of the wrestlers have always received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but WFI tortured them. She also alleged that the WFI president indulges in the sexual molestation of female players and coaches.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.

'Want complete revamp of WFI': Sakshi Malik

Speaking to Republic, Olympic medalist, Sakshi Malik on Wednesday said that the protesting wrestlers are soon going to meet PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain the matter in detail, including the kind of torture they went through. She went on to add that the problem at the federation is huge and called for the removal of the president and a complete revamp of the organisation.

"We are here to boycott the Wrestling Federation of India. We want a complete revamp of the federation and the removal of the president so that the upcoming wrestlers don't face difficulties as we did," Sakshi Malik told Republic TV.

Some of the wrestlers also alleged that when they went to the Olympics, they did not have a physio or a coach. "After we started raising our voices, we were threatened," the wrestlers said.

WFI president refutes charges, refuses to step down

Despite the seriousness of the allegations levelled against him, WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh refuses to step down. On Wednesday, when Republic confronted him and asked whether he would resign, the WFI chief said, "Let me think about it. If I resign, will these questions end?"

When asked specifically about the allegations, he replied, "It’s been over 10 years that I have been associated with wrestling. I don’t know why the wrestlers are levelling such serious allegations against me. All these players regularly come and meet me. Sakhi and Vinesh paid a visit to me. Bajrang also comes and meets me often."

"No sexual harassment has happened. If the allegations levelled against me get established, I will hang myself. There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy," he said.

Union Sports Ministry seeks explanation from WFI in 72 hrs

Taking cognisance of the protest staged by the wrestlers, the Union Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from the WFI and has also directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made against the body.

The Ministry stated that "since the matter pertains to the well-being of athletes, the Ministry has taken a very serious view of the matter." The Ministry further said if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the Ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

WFI president should be arrested: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi police and the Union Sports ministry on the matter. Maliwal who visited the protest site said that it was sad and unfortunate that star wrestlers, who won laurels for their country at the Olympics and other prestigious events, were on the streets protesting against the Federation.

She demanded that an FIR be registered against the WFI President and he should be arrested in light of the harassment charges levelled against him. “Justice should be served swiftly in this case. The WFI president should be arrested and stern action taken against the coaches whose names have come up in the matter,” the DCW chief told reporters, ANI reported.