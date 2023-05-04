Protesting Wrestlers, Delhi Police Clash As AAP Leader Installs Cots At Protest Site

A scuffle broke out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday late night. The protesters alleged that one of the Delhi police personnel attacked them and injured them.

"We're in need of the support of the whole country; everyone must come to Delhi. Police are using force against us, abusing women, and doing nothing against Brij Bhushan," wrestler Bajrang Punia said while talking to the media.

#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/gzPJiPYuUU — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

In a video from the protest site that is being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.

"The mattresses got wet due to the rain, so we were bringing folding beds for sleeping, but the police did not allow that. Drunk policeman Dharemendra abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us," former wrestler Rajveer said while talking to the media.

"They started hitting us. Bajrang Punia's brothers-in-law, Dushyant and Rahul, suffered head injuries. The police did not even let doctors reach the site. Even the women constables were misbehaving with us," Rajveer added.

"I was abused and pushed around by policemen,'' Vinesh Phogat said and asked ''Where are the women police personnel?"

'Delhi Police ki gundagardi ab nahi chalegi': Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia's wife, Sangeeta, also claimed that she was pushed around by cops. Punia has called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday, May 4 morning.

"Delhi Police ki gundagardi ab nahi chalegi (Delhi Police's high-handedness will not work anymore). We will call on farmers to assemble here in numbers. We will not tolerate it anymore. Tractors or trolleys. Whatever you get, just come here," he said.

Earlier in the day, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha met Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and other wrestlers who camped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 11 days, protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The former track and field legend departed the protest site without speaking to the media present, but Punia later revealed that she had pledged support.

"PT Usha met us and assured us of her support. She said that she was first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured us she will help us get justice. We will remain here till Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh goes to jail," said Punia.