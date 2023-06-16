Wrestlers Seeking Legal Opinion On Brij Bhushan Chargesheet, Plan Grand Meet In Sonipat

Just a day after Delhi police filed over a 1000-page chargesheet against the BJP MP and WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a key meeting of top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh are likely to be held today in Haryana's Sonipat to strategise the further course of the protest. As per sources to Republic TV, wrestlers aren't satisfied with the report filed by the Delhi police in this matter as per the June 15 deadline.

While the report raises questions over Bhushan's arrest, a big turn in the Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan's arrest case has taken place after the cops recommended dropping the POCSO case against the WFI President. Sources close to the wrestlers said that their legal team is trying to access the chargesheet from the Delhi police and they will finalise their further course of action once they will get it.

A meeting between the top wrestlers in the evening is on the cards first among themselves and then later with the farmer unions and leaders to further decide the course of their protest. The WFI President has been charged under Indian Penal Code's sections 354, 354A and 354D.

Delhi Police files chargesheet in sexual harassment case against WFI boss

"In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself," Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said.

The main chargesheet came over a month later after police began its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President. In a 550-page cancellation report by the Delhi police submitted to the Patiala House court on Thursday, Delhi police officials said WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh did not sexually harass or assault the minor wrestler who earlier lodged a complaint against him. Citing no evidence in the matter, cops suggested the court withdraw the case. Supporting the claims, the Delhi police also mentioned the minor’s birth certificates and her age in the cancellation report. That case will be heard on July 4.

Addressing the media in her response after the chargesheet was filed, Olympic medalist Sakshee Malikkh said, "Brij Bhushan has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday. In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the government."