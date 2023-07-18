Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Granted Interim Bail

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were granted interim bail till July 20 by a trial court in Delhi on Tuesday, 18 July. The Rouse Avenue court also granted interim bail to Assistant Secretary of the Federation Vinod Tomar till July 20.

This was in response to the summons served on him and Assistant Secretary of the Federation Vinod Tomar.

The case against Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers. He has been booked for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also charged with a violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, but the Delhi Police later submitted a report cancelling the charge.

BJP MP defiant and evasive

The BJP MP, however, has opted to remain defiant and evasive on the severe charges levelled against him, including his resignation demand as MP.

"Whatever facts I have, I will give it to the court. What benefit does it hold for me to give my explanation to you (Republic)? Your only objective is to get me infuriated," said Brij Bhushan.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)