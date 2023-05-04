Wrestlers Vs Delhi Police Scuffle: AAP MLA Released After Detention Over Supply Of Cots

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, detained last night from Jantar Mantar where he had gone to give cots to the wrestlers following rains in the city, was released on Thursday.

Bharti was taken to Kapashera Police Station where he was kept for a few hours and later released.

"We have just been released and we will go to Jantar Mantar again. Our sisters and daughters, who have brought laurels to our country all over the world, have been sitting at Jantar Mantar for the last 10 days. How can we sit at home?" he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had on Wednesday announced he would be going to Jantar Mantar on the instructions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to deliver foldable cots to the protesters.

"We hope that this small help will make this tough time a little bit easier for the wrestlers," he had said.

At least three wrestlers were injured in the scuffle that broke out between them and police late Wednesday night.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.