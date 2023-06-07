Wrestlers Want Woman WFI Chief; Inside Details Of Meet With Anurag Thakur Accessed

India's top wrestlers who have been seeking the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have now demanded that the next WFI chief be a woman, sources told Republic. The demand was made when the wrestlers met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence on Wednesday following a late-night invitation for discussion to resolve their concerns. The Wrestling Federation of India is due to hold elections on or before June 17. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is said to have already bowed out of the contest.

The wrestlers have also demanded that free and fair elections should be held for the post of WFI chief. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a member of Parliament, has been the chief of the top wrestling body since 2012. Singh faces allegations pertaining to sexual harassment.

Wednesday's meeting took place after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's invite to wrestlers to discuss their issues. Informing about the same, Thakur took to Twitter and wrote, “The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same.”

The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.



I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 6, 2023

Anurag Thakur meets wrestlers after Amit Shah

The wrestlers met Anurag Thakur after their midnight meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, June 3. Following the meeting, sources said wrestlers shared their concerns with the Home Minister and pressed for an early chargesheet against Brij Bhushan. Shah reportedly assured protestors that an impartial investigation will be conducted in the matter. Sources said Union Home Minister urged wrestlers to have faith as the law remains the same for everyone.

Wrestlers continue to protest

A group of wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against the WFI chief demanding his arrest for sexually harassing female wrestlers. Earlier, wrestlers had gathered in Haridwar and said they would immerse their medals in the Ganga river. They, however, halted their plan following the arrival of farmer leaders who joined their protest and issued an ultimatum to the government to take action on Brij Bhushan.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan has refuting all allegations against him and has said that “he would hang himself if allegations against him are proven true."