Writer KS Bhagwan Makes Controversial Remark About Lord Ram, Says 'He Drank Wine'

Karnataka-based author and 'rationalist' KS Bhagwan on Friday stoked a massive row after making a controversial remark about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. KS Bhagwan claimed that 'Valmiki Ramayana' states Lord Ram used to sit with his wife Sita every afternoon and drink wine.

Addressing an event in Karnataka's Mandya district on Friday, writer KC Bhagwan said, "In the afternoon, Rama's main activity was to sit with Sita and drink wine. I am not saying this. That's what the documents say and the Valmiki Ramayana says," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the pro-Hindu activities in Karnataka have condemned the Karnataka writer over his objectionable remark against Lord Ram and Sita.

VHP, BJP slam KS Bhagwan

Speaking to Republic over KS Bhagwan's remark, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "This shows their mindset. Those who commit evil things believe that the Hindu gods also do the same. I think such people should not be given attention. He is not an intellectual, in fact, he is an enemy of intellectuals. Society is slowly boycotting them and soon these people will become outdated. The secular brigade born from Congress pushed these types of people to the top. They made them anti-Hindu and launched them in the market."

"No clarification should be given to these types of people on who Ram and Sita are. These are evil people who are not coming out of the evil mindset. They are continuously attacking the Hindu religion," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leader Vivek Reddy requested the government to take "serious action" against the Kannada writer. "This is an attack of the most vulgar and cheap kind. It shows the cheap status and mindset of KS Bhagwan… there must be a social boycott against him. If this had happened in any other county, what he would have faced, would be something very different. India is a very tolerant country, but we can’t tolerate the shaming of our gods.… there is a limit to everything. I request the government take serious action against him and put him behind bars."

KS Bhagwan's controversial remarks

Notably, this is not the first time that the author KS Bhagwan has made objectionable remarks about Lord Ram. Earlier in 2018, the Kannada writer released his book "Rama Mandira Yake Beda" wherein he made a controversial remark saying Lord Ram used to drink "intoxicants" and made Sita consume them too. He claimed that he made his statement based on 'Valmiki Ramayana'.

Following this, some Hindu organisations protested against KS Bhagwan in Karnataka. Several complaints were filed against him over his book, including by the Karanataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ravi Kumar.

Also, earlier in 2015, Bhagwan made a statement against the Hindu scripture 'Bhagavad Gita' allegedly saying that he would burn certain paged of the scripture. Even at that time, police lodged an FIR against the writer for "hurting" religious sentiments.