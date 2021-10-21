WTO DG Dubs India's 100 Cr COVID Vaccination Feat 'absolutely Significant'; Lauds PM Modi

World leaders have been praising India for its landmark achievement of administering over one billion vaccine doses against COVID-19 in less than 10 months. Adding to the list of leaders who praised the country for this milestone, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala uplifted India for achieving the mammoth milestone and putting up a great fight against the deadly Coronavirus which claimed several lives.

WTO DG lauds PM Modi for historic feat, dubs it ‘absolutely significant’

Speaking about the same, WTO DG lauded the Indian Prime Minister and dubbed the milestone absolutely significant in the present situation. She congratulated PM Modi and the Indian government for working well to achieve the mammoth target. WTO DG said it is 'a huge achievement in a very short period of time'.

I think it's absolutely significant that India has achieved a 1 billion doses target. I want to congratulate the govt, PM Modi, Health Minister, my colleague the Commerce Minister, everyone. This is a huge achievement in very short period of time: Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, DG, WTO pic.twitter.com/DPzZuKf6wr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

While speaking to ANI, she said it is a great signal to the world. Dr Iweala went on to say that India is doing well in terms of economic recovery and achieving the record vaccination figures is an added advantage to boost economic activities further in the country. She also lauded India’s efforts to rebound the economy and measures taken by the government to scale up economic activities. Dr Iweala believed that India’s achievement of vaccinating a large amount of the native population in a short period is a significant development for the world as well, because now India can export more vaccines to other nations.

WHO lauds India for ‘extraordinary’ feat

With India leaving behind the developed nations in the fight against COVID-19, by administering COVID vaccines to a large population in a short period of time, India has proved its capabilities to the entire world. From the United Nations to WHO, all global bodies have appreciated India’s historic achievement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, October 21, lauded India for reaching the milestone of administering over 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine. WHO South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh congratulated India for making “yet another milestone”. In a statement, Singh hailed the “extraordinary feat in a short span” which according to her, would have been impossible without a “strong political leadership” among other factors. The WHO official stated that India’s progress must be viewed in the country’s “commendable commitment” to ensuring jabs are available globally.

Image: ANI, PTI