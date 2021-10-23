Xenotransplantation Solution To Donor Organ Shortage In India, Says Nephrologist Dr Prasad

In the backdrop of a successful pig kidney transplant into a brain-dead human, senior Nephrology Specialist and transplant physician at Fortis Hospital Chennai Dr NK Ganesh Prasad stated that such transplants could eventually help alleviate donor human organs for transplant.

Dr Prasad told ANI, "Xenotransplantation is the procedure that involves the transplantation into a human recipient of either organ from a non-human animal source. The news of a successful transplant of a kidney from the pig from the New York City, a fine example of Xenotransplant."

Shortage of organs for transplant and the problems faced by kidney patients

Speaking about the shortage of organs for transplant and the problems faced by the kidney patients, Dr Prasad, said, "Every year, a lakh of people have added to the list of kidney disease. Out of which only 2 per cent are going for transplants. The main reason could be affordability and lack of donors also. We still lack donor availability in our nation. We need to look for the other modes of supply and Xenotransplantation is the answer."

Dr Prasad stressed the three scientific aspects of Xenotransplant. He said, "The first includes, the immunogenicity, that is the ability of a foreign substance. Second, Genetic engineering, and the third is the entrance."

Upon being asked about the Chronic disease patients in the COVID-19 pandemic, they are running sort of organs. The patients were under dialysis and afflicted by chronic disease and they could not reach their hospitals for the proper treatment.

Dr Prasad further hoped that the scientist will abridge a gap between immunosuppression (suppression of the body's immune system and its ability to fight infections and other diseases). He added, "Such transplantations will help the patients who are waiting for the kidney transplant. "The engineering will make it more affordable and easier so that people can use it in their own country. This technique will bring longevity through the process."

Scientists successfully transplant pig's kidney into human body

Scientists have recently taken a modest step towards the use of animal organs for life-saving transplants by briefly attaching a kidney from a pig to a human body and witnessing its function. Over the decades, scientists have focused on pigs to solve the organ scarcity but there had been a number of roadblocks, including sugar in pig cells, which is incompatible with the human body and causes organ rejection.

For recent research, scientists have used a kidney from a gene-edited pig, that was designed in a way where the sugar in the cell was removed, which would prevent an immune system failure during transplant. As a part of a new test, surgeons connected the pig kidney to a pair of massive blood vessels outside a dead recipient's body and examined it for two days. The scientists witnessed that the kidney had fulfilled its job by filtering waste materials and producing urine, surprisingly, it did not cause rejection.