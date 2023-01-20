'Xi Jinping's Rise Isn't Legitimate': S Gurumurthy Compares Chinese President With Hitler

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s rise to China’s top position is not legitimate, stated the Editor of Thuglak India, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, adding that “it's a problem”. Speaking at the first edition of the 'Republic Dialogues – A Thought Leadership Series' on Friday, Gurumurthy cited the example of German dictator Adolf Hitler’s rise to power.

Comparing Hitler with Jinping, Gurumurthy said, "Now Xi Jinping is rising. It is not a legitimate rise." He further stressed that India is now rising under a “strong government.” The West’s tendency to overlook India was cited by Gurumuthy due to India’s "lack of a stable and strong government between 1989-2014", which he stated was the period China rose.

India’s transcendence into stability

In contrast to earlier governments, Gurumurthy stated that India growing under a much more stable government since 2014. Scam-free rule, leak-proof government schemes, digital governance, ease of doing business and the rise of organized financing were cited as the prime benefits of India’s new governance.

India opened bank accounts for 420 billion people, "of which 390 billion Bank accounts were operational with funds in a matter of 6 years," Gurumurthy stated at the Republic Dialogues summit.

The veteran journalist further referred to the recent border contention between India and China, saying that India was matching China “whether it is Doklam, Ladakh or Arunachal. You may have economic, and military might but on the border, you cannot win."

He further cited the example of a senior Indian government official having sternly responded to a Chinese claim in 2020 that a war between the two nations may not be limited to the borders. "I hear it on the highest authority, in 2020, China did say the war may not be limited to the borders. (Indian authorities said) you mean to say you will attack Bombay, I will assure you, there will be no Shanghai. This is the India we are seeing today," Gurumurthy said.

