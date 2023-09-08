Xi’s Absence Is His Loss: Ex-Deputy NSA Over Chinese President Not Visiting India For G20

The absence of China’s President from the G20 Summit is “Xi Jinping’s loss”, said Former Deputy NSA and Ambassador Pankaj Saran on the Chinese President not coming to India to attend the much-awaited Group of 20 or G20 Summit. With Xi’s absence from the Summit, his Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the September 9-10 event to be held in Delhi.

“So far as the Chinese case is concerned, the President should have come. I think his absence is going to be his loss, but he is sending his Premier. So we will see,” Ex-Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We hope that China will participate as an equal, constructive and positive participant in the G20 because China’s role in the global economy is important,” he added.

Earlier this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on its website announcing that “Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the September 9-10 gathering of G20 leaders in India.” Notably, the ministry did not give any reason behind the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Further highlighting the attendance of other countries, Saran said, “I don’t think we should read too much into the attendance, because on one hand, you have some people not coming, but on the other hand, you have a lot of other invitees who are coming, such as Mauritius, Bangladesh and a few other countries. So it’s a balance.”

Jaishankar on Xi’s absence

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence will not cast a shadow on the G20 Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier said there have been presidents or Prime Ministers who for some reason have chosen not to come for global meetings and that the country’s position is reflected by the representative present on the occasion.

“I do not think it has anything to do with India. I think whatever decision they make, they would know best,” Jaishankar said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in August on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa. PM Modi highlighted India’s concerns over the unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.