Yakub Memon's Kin Requested In 2019 The Beautification Of His Grave, It Was Delivered?

Amid the uproar over the beautification of terrorist Yakub Memon's grave at Bada Kabaristan in Mumbai, Republic has exclusively assessed the letter which was sent by the terrorist's family to the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust, which looks after the graveyard. A convict of the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai, which killed over 250 people and injured over 1,400, was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015, and was buried in the graveyard situated in the Marine Lines area.

However, a revamp of his grave such as the installation of LED lights and marble tiles has now raised questions about how was the permission granted under the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

#BREAKING | Letter written by Yakub Memon's family to MVA government accessed.



Yakub Memon's family sought permission for the facelift

The letter was written by the terrorist's family in 2019 to Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust seeking the beautification of Yakub Memon's grave. In the letter, the family requested a facelift with LED lights and marble tiles across the grave, however, the Juma Masjid has rejected claims of providing any "special treatment".

"We appeal to the people to understand that the allegations are entirely wrong. No special treatment is being given to the grave neither a Mazar (Muslim shrine) is being created at the grave", Shoaib Khatib, a Juma Masjid Trust member told Republic.

"No special treatment or VIP treatment has been given. He was not a special person and neither have we provided permission for any changes. A BMC team came for a general inquiry and left after their work", he added. Sources revealed that the lighting from Yakub Memon's grave has been removed after the matter came to the fore.

Maharashtra govt initiates probe into the matter

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has initiated a probe into the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an investigation into the matter and a committee will be formed to carry out the same.