Yamaha Develops Unmanned Helicopters For Hi-tech Forest Monitoring Systems

Japanese transport manufacturing giant Yamaha has introduced a next-generation unmanned helicopter that will now be used in forest monitoring systems. With no need for labour, the helicopter is equipped with cameras and equipment to measure light reflections and the topography including tree density, alignment, number of trees and their trunk diameters. Reportedly, Yamaha's initiative is a part of its promotion of three-dimensional digital forest monitoring systems which it aims to use for activating forestry and the maintenance of the green forest environment.

A machine to increase efficiency and data-accuracy

The helicopter has been designed to scan a forest area ranging from 100 meters high and up to 100 hectares by taking a picture once every two seconds. Besides, since the helicopter moves at a slow pace, it captures images with clarity and at a wider field of view. Kaoru Kato and Yamaha official said,

By using unmanned helicopters that have been developed for 30 years, we will reduce the labour to reveal the forest conditions, using unmanned helicopter system. It also provides more efficient and accurate access to data.

Moreover, Kato added that the helicopter will lead to forest maintenance and revitalization of the forestry industry as it complies with the "Smart Forestry Initiative" promoted by the Japanese government. The officials will monitor the forests using the digital data compiled from the images captured by the helicopter. This data will then be used to visualise a specific portion of the Earth's surface and the density as well as height difference of forests on it.

Another Yamaha official Eisaku Seguchi revealed that monitoring of natural disasters in forests and mountains have also kept into perspective. "From a viewpoint of disaster prevention, the actual place where the slope is collapsing is seen with high definition from above. Identify areas where landslides or to be occurred."

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@YamahaMotorUSA