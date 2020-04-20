'Yamraj' Requests People To Stay Home In Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur Amid Covid Lockdown

As the entire country is fighting against Coronavirus, an innovative way of spreading awareness was seen in West Bengal. In West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur, local BJP leaders dressed up a man as 'Yamraj', the Hindu god of death, to spread awareness among localities. Roaming around with a mace in his hand, the 'God of Death' was seen asking people to not venture out or else he will take them with 'him'!

"Although, we are in lockdown, some people are not taking it seriously. We are trying to make this awareness that staying indoors is for their own benefit and will be for their good. Government of India is asking us to stay home and only come out to get essentials, people must listen." said the local BJP leader who came up with the idea of touring 'Yamraj' to spread awareness.

Dressed in its iconic black dhoti, golden vest and crown, Yamraj had the logo of BJP on his back as well. As he passed through markets and localities shouting 'Hum Hain Yam, Yam Hain Hum', the 'God of Death' was seen scolding people to wear masks when outside. With a man dressed as a dead body, 'Yamraj' tried his best to spread mass awareness in Uttar Dinajpur town.

24-year-old Deep Hazra, alias 'Yamraj', said, "The reason behind this initiative is not to scare anyone but to spread mass awareness. We are going out and requesting people to stay indoors. Even if they have to come out, they should maintain a bare minimum distance. Social distancing is very much needed. We are doing this for the public!"

With 17,357 cases reported in the country, off which 2,859 have recovered, the Government of India along with all state governments are doing everything in their capacity to control the situation. Innovative awareness programs like this one have been reported throughout the country where people are coming forward to make others aware of the benefits of this lockdown.