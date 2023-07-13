Last Updated:

Yamuna Bank Metro Station Closed As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark In Delhi

Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible, says DMRC.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Yamuna Bank metro station closed as Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi

Entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station temporarily closed, says DMRC | Image: ANI


Entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday. The swollen Yamuna has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

"Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC said in another tweet. The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

READ | Yamuna river in Delhi swells to record 207.89 meters, Delhi CM urges evacuation

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.53 metres by 10 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal orders closure of schools as Yamuna continues to rise
READ | Delhi Secretariat marooned by floods as Yamuna water level rises in the national capital
READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people to avoid roads around Yamuna river
READ | Overflowing Yamuna: Water treatment plants shut; drinking supply to be hit in the national capital

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT