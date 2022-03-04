Yamuna pollution: Delhi govt starts laying sewer networks in Shahbad and Singhu group of colonies

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday laid the foundation stone of sewer networks in Shahbad and Singhu group of colonies which will help reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna river. "Currently, the sewage from these areas is being discharged directly or indirectly into the Yamuna river, which is one of the reasons contributing to pollution in the river.

"Through these interventions, we aim to connect all the colonies of Delhi to the sewer network, which will enable treatment of all the wastewater in STPs. This will, in turn, lead to a cleaner Yamuna," Jain said.

The sewer line to be laid in 16 unauthorized colonies and three resettlement colonies under Shahbad GOC will be 80 kilometers long and will benefit around 2.92 lakh people living in and around these areas. The sewage from these areas will be directed to the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Rohini and Rithala, Jain said.

Similarly, a 10-kilometer sewer network will be laid in the Singhu group of colonies consisting of two unauthorized colonies and one resettlement colony.

Nearly 15,000 people residing in Singhu, Lal Dora, Singhu Extension villages will benefit from this initiative. PTI GVS TDS TDS

