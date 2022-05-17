Yamuna Row: DJB Slams Haryana Govt For Not Releasing Enough Water To Delhi Amid Shortage

Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that the Haryana Government is not releasing enough water from Yamuna, which is required for the national capital. He further stated that the Yamuna river has started to dry up in Delhi after a decline of 5.5 feet was recorded in the river's water levels. This comes a day after the DJB had informed that water supply shall be affected in parts of the national capital from Tuesday morning due to depletion of pond level of the Yamuna river at Wazirabad and reduction in the release of raw water from Haryana.

The DJB VC said, "120 cusecs of water should come from Haryana into Yamuna, which isn't coming, this is a total of 65 mgd (million gallons/day). 1 mgd of water is enough for 20,000 people, 13 lakh population of Delhi is being affected due to Haryana not releasing water in Yamuna." "Today we recorded 5.5 feet decline in the level of the Yamuna river, which is a huge dip. The production of 3 big water treatment plants in Delhi has reduced by 40% & due to this supply is affected in the areas of North Delhi, NE Delhi, Central Delhi and NDMC. Yamuna river starts to dry up in the national capital The biggest portion of water supply provided to the people of Delhi is from the Yamuna river. The water availability in the Yamuna depends on the amount of water released by Haryana," he added.

'Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi': DJB

On Monday the DJB said water production had been affected at treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and requested the residents, suffering from a scorching summer, to store an adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It added water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.

"Due to depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works 669.40 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla," it said.