Yamuna waters receding, situation improving in affected areas: Delhi divisional commissioner

The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi is showing a receding trend and heavy rainfall is not expected in the city or the higher reaches anytime soon, a government officer said on Saturday.

The situation in the national capital's flooded areas is also improving, Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said during a press conference here.

Parts of Delhi have been inundated after the Yamuna in the city breached its banks following days of heavy rains in its upper catchment areas, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas.

"There is a receding trend (in the water level in the Yamuna) and we do not anticipate major rainfall in Delhi and higher reaches soon. The situation in the affected areas is also improving," Kumar said.

He also expressed disappointment over elected representatives targeting officers who have been working "tirelessly" to bring the flood situation in the city under control.

Baseless allegations should not be levelled against the officers. "These distract the attention of the officers," he said.

After rising continuously for three days, the water level in the Yamuna started receding on Friday.

The water level had come down to 207.43 metres by 10 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

However, it is still over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.