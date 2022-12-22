Yasin Malik Appears Before TADA Court Virtually In 1990 IAF Officers' Killing Case

The Union Government has restricted the movement of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Yasin Malik for one year, keeping in view the law and order situation. Hence, he was produced before a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Court virtually on December 22, Thursday, in connection with the murder of four Indian Air Force officers in 1990.

The next hearing in the case would be held on December 23, wherein Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik has been permitted to appear before the court via video conferencing.

Yasin Malik's request for in-person presence before TADA

Pertinently, the JKLF chief and Hurriyat leader had earlier requested to be present in person for the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses in two cases on October 19 and 20 viz. one related to the killing of four IAF officers and other related to the abduction of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter Rubaiya Sayeed.

Yasin Malik is the chief of a Kashmiri separatist group that has been active in terrorist activities during the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir in the late 80s and 90s. The group has been held responsible for an active role in various attacks on security forces and civilians, including the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

Notably, on January 25, 1990, Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three other IAF personnel were allegedly killed by Malik and his other accomplices at Srinagar's Rawalpora. He was chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case. Malik has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Malik was given a life sentence on May 19 by a special NIA court for offences under Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for declaring war on the Indian government and Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for soliciting funds for terrorist activities. The NIA sought the death penalty, but Special Judge Praveen Singh rejected the request, stating that the offences for which Malik was found guilty were very serious. Malik was sentenced to life in prison. After the separatist leader pled guilty to all charges in cases involving terrorism and separatist activity in 2017, the sentence was handed down.

