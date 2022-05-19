Yasin Malik Convicted In 2017 Terror Funding Case; Order Copy Accessed

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on Thursday, March 19, convicted by a Delhi court in a 2017 terror funding case. This comes after Malik, last Tuesday, pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The arguments on his sentence will be taken up during the next hearing on May 25. Special Judge Praveen Singh will hear the arguments of the quantum of sentence, where Malik may get a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

As per the order copy accessed by Republic, the Special NIA court inquired from the terrorist whether he wants to re-think his plea, to which Yasin Malik stated that he had taken a well-thought decision and that twice, the amicus curiae had met him in jail and explained the consequences of his decision and still, he stands by the decision to plead guilty.

Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for a terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit a terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organization) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

NIA court order on Yasin Malik

The court, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.