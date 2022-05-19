Yasin Malik Convicted: Martyred IAF Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna's Wife Thanks Judiciary

After terrorist Yasin Malik was convicted by the Special NIA Court in Delhi, martyred Squadron leader Ravi Khanna's wife Shalini Khanna expressed her happiness. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Squadron Khanna's wife thanked the Indian Judiciary and congratulated the entire country for the massive win. She said that Yasin Malik has already lived the full 32-years of his life and now it is time for him to do some atonement.

On 25 January 1990, Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three other IAF personnel were allegedly killed by Yasin Malik and his other accomplices at Rawalpora.

Late IAF Squadron leader Ravi Khanna's wife On Yasin Malik's conviction

"I am deeply thankful to the Indian Judiciary and would like to convey my best wishes to entire India. I also would like to congratulate Yasin Malik. Karma theory is very strong. Yasin thought after committing so many deadly crimes, he won't be convicted. He has already lived a full 32 years of his life, what now? After so long he has finally received a punishment. I congratulate him as he has received time to do some atonement and self-introspection," she said.

On being asked about Pakistan's objection to Yasin Malik's arrest, Khanna said, "He has already accepted all the charges and has been proven guilty. Who is Pakistan to object to it? Pakistan will obviously object as they have to save their skin. Let the people say what they want to say." She added that the day Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna along with the other three IAF officers were martyred there were fireworks in Pakistan. "I would request Pakistan to do the same during Yasin Malik's conviction day".

Shalini Khanna hoped that justice will finally be done to her and the families of three other IAF bravehearts as Yasin Malik will be undergoing a trial on May 20 in connection with killing 4 IAF officers.

"I am 100% hopeful that he will be convicted. Indian Judiciary is very well aware. The death of the innocent will be avenged-- blood for blood, death for death," she added.

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

On Thursday, a Special NIA Court in Delhi convicted terrorist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty in the terror funding case. The court also sought an affidavit from the J&K separatist leader regarding his financial assessment and asked NIA to submit a report on the same. The argument on his sentence will take place on the next date of hearing, on May 25.

Mohammad Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017. He had reportedly pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He is expected to get life imprisonment. The court will hear the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against Malik.

