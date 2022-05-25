After a Special NIA Court announced the quantum of punishment for Yasin Malik, the Amicus Curiae, Akhand Pratap Singh spoke to Republic on Wednesday. During the exclusive conversation he highlighted how after Malik pleaded guilty, he was appointed by the court as his Amicus Curiae on April 18. As per Singh before the judgment, he visited the Kashmiri separatist twice in the Tihar Jail and explained to him the repercussions of pleading guilty.

"I tried to convince him to not plead guilty but he was very very adamant and he said that he knows what he is doing and on the basis of that he has taken the decision," Singh said.

'I sought minimum punishment'

Giving details of the hearing, Singh outlined how the NIA argued that under Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code the highest punishment was capital punishment and sought the same. "I, Akhand Pratap Singh, appointed as Amicus Curiae by the Honourable Court, requested to award Yasin Malik the minimum sentence under Section 121 of the IPC which is life imprisonment. And finally, after hearing both sides, the court has decided to award life imprisonment to Yasin Malik under Section 121 of the IPC & Section 17 UAPA...The court has also announced a fine of 10 lakh under Section 17 UAPA. Rigorous imprisonment & other fines have also been levied on him, which range from 5,000 to 10,000," the Amicus Curiae said, adding that the punishment will go on concurrently.

Yasin Malik's conviction in terror-funding case

The development comes days after Malik was convicted in a terror-funding case that dates back to 2017. In the case filed by NIA, the Central agency had agency highlighted that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India. It alleged that the secessionists were mobilizing from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in J&K. Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy.

The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle". It mentioned that several incriminating materials, including protest calendars, a copy of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's letterhead and electronic items were seized from his house during a raid on 26 February 2019. According to the agency, Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba as well which was evident from an email exchange.