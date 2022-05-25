Yasin Malik Sentenced To Life Imprisonment: BJP Says 'paying For Making J&K Bleed'

After the Special NIA court announced the quantum of punishment for Yasin Malik, the Bharatiya Janata Party asserted that the Kashmiri separatist and chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was rightly being made to pay for his deeds.

Speaking to the media, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president, Ravinder Raina, highlighted how Malik had committed the 'biggest crime' by using hawala money to propagate terrorism in the valley.

'Yasin Malik made J&K bleed'

"Yasin Malik made the valley bleed with the help of Pakistan,' Raina told reporters. The statement comes after the Special NIA court sentenced the Kashmiri separatist to Life Imprisonment with Rigorous Imprisonment and a Fine of Rs 10,75,000 on Wednesday, May 25.

Special judge Praveen Singh charged him of offenses punishable under Section 120 B IPC (10+ 6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 121 IPC (Life Imprisonment + 6 years, Rs 10,000 fine), 121A IPC (10+6 years imprisonment + Rs 10,000 fine), 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (5+3 years imprisonment, RS 5,000 fine), 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (10+6 years imprisonment+ Rs 10,000 fine), 17 UAPA (Life imprisonment+ 2.5 years, 10 lakh fine), 18 UAPA (10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 20 UAPA 10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 38 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,0000 fine), 39 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,000 fine).

On May 19, Special Judge Singh convicted Yasin Malik and directed NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

Conviction in terror funding case

The conviction and the subsequent sentencing came in a case registered by the NIA in 2017. The Central agency highlighted that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India. It alleged that the secessionists were mobilising from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in J&K. Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy.

The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle". It mentioned that several incriminating materials, including protest calendars, a copy of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's letterhead and electronic items were seized from his house during a raid on 26 February 2019. According to the agency, Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba as well which was evident from an email exchange.