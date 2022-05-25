'Yasin Malik Verdict Reinforces Faith In Judiciary': Ex-IG NIA Anil Shukla Who Probed Case

On Wednesday, May 25, Yasin Malik, the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the terror funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Following the court's order, Anil Shukla, former IG NIA, who had investigated Yasin Malik's case in the Kashmir valley, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. He said that the court's order has 'reinforced the faith in the judicial system'.

Anil Shukla, ADGP of Andaman & Nicobar said, "It is a very satisfying order today. I must give the credit to my team and the leadership, who offered the immense opportunity to us and the investigating officers. When we started investigating the case, it was tricky to gather evidence in a difficult situation. But the team has stood up and today's order has reinforced the faith in the judicial setup as well as the fact that when your intentions are pure, anything is possible."

"Evidence is there in the chargesheet. He had a funding module which were operating in terms of Hawala, LoK trait, also stake accounts and educational setup, which was being used to raise the money. NIA did a thoroughly professional job. The difficult situations in carrying out raids were handled with the help of security agencies, J&K police, CrPF, and they did a commendable job in collecting all the evidences," he added.

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

The conviction and the subsequent sentencing came after Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all charges against him. According to the case registered by the NIA in 2017, Malik formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 in order to support the cause of Jammu and Kashmir's secession from India.

NIA accused the separatists were mobilising money from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support terror activities in J&K.

Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy. The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle".

It mentioned that several incriminating materials, including protest calendars, a copy of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's letterhead and electronic items were seized from his house during a raid on February 26, 2019. As per the agency, Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba as well which was evident from an email exchange.

Special judge Praveen Singh charged him of offenses punishable under Section 120 B IPC (10+ 6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 121 IPC (Life Imprisonment + 6 years, Rs 10,000 fine), 121A IPC (10+6 years imprisonment + Rs 10,000 fine), 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (5+3 years imprisonment, RS 5,000 fine), 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (10+6 years imprisonment+ Rs 10,000 fine), 17 UAPA (Life imprisonment+ 2.5 years, 10 lakh fine), 18 UAPA (10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 20 UAPA 10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 38 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,0000 fine), 39 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,000 fine).