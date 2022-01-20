Yati Narsinghanand Denied Bail In Case Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Women

The CJM court in Haridwar on Thursday denied bail to Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj, who has been arrested for making alleged derogatory remarks against Muslim women. While denying bail to the Yati Narsinghanand, the court noted that his alleged derogatory remarks against minorities were of a 'serious nature', and hence, bail could not be granted to him. CJM Mukesh Arya also observed that despite being warned with a Section 41A CrPC notice in the past, the leader was repeatedly making comments to incite communal passions and spoil religious harmony through social media.

Filing his bail application, Narsinghanand had contended that he had been 'falsely implicated' in the matter and was innocent. He had also submitted that the FIR against him did not mention what communal statement he made, and hence there was no evidence on record against him. Besides this, he had cited health reasons in his bail application.

The Haridwar Court had sent Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj to 14-day judicial custody on January 16. The senior persist who heads the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh has been booked under Sections 295A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Haridwar hate speech case

Yati Narsinghanand and the religious leaders at the Dharm Sansad had reportedly called for the genocide and use of arms against the Muslim community at the event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021. In the contentious event, Bihar's Dharam Das Maharaj had threatened to kill ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have the first right over national resources'. Days later, the Supreme Court intervened and issued notices to Uttarakhand Police on a plea seeking an independent probe into the Dharm Sansad event.

After SC's intervention, Yati Narsinghanand was arrested on Saturday for his alleged inflammatory remarks at the event. This was the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi who is now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. The former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board, was arrested on Thursday. The SC has sought a response from Uttarakhand and Delhi police in 10 days.