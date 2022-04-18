Yati Narsinghanand Stokes Controversy Yet Again; Avers 'Hindus Should've More Children'

Controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand who is the chief priest of the Dasna Devi temple stoked a row again as he urged Hindus to have more children. Speaking on the first day of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad's 'Dharam Sansad' at Mubarakpur in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, he squarely blamed Muslims for the recent incidents of violence reported in many states during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. In February earlier this year, Narsinghanand was granted bail in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case.

Yati Narsinghanand claimed, "You must have seen that there is stone-pelting on the Shobha Yatra being taken out by Hindus throughout the country. This would happen in Kashmir earlier. Stone-pelting would take place on the Vaishnodevi Yatra in Amarnath. This has started happening in the entire country as the population of Muslims has increased."

He added, "My message to Hindus is that Hindus should strengthen their families. Families do not get strengthened with money. Families are strengthened when there are children and relationships in which there is love. Hindus should have more children and make them capable of safeguarding their homes, family, mothers, sisters and the motherland". Before the commencement of the event, the HP Police had issued a notice to the organizers instructing them that no instigating language should be used against any religion or caste failing which appropriate legal action will be taken.

#BREAKING | Another controversial statement by Yati Narsinghanand: 'Hindus must give birth to more kids to prevent India from becoming an Islamic nation'



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/BbgI6P7ebw pic.twitter.com/PQ4KZBX57v — Republic (@republic) April 18, 2022

Seer's controversial remarks

On April 3, Narsinghanand came under fire for claiming that "50% of Hindus will convert" in a period of 20 years after a Muslim becomes the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Delhi Police booked him and other speakers for making alleged hate speeches at a "Hindu Panchayat" in the national capital. It mentioned that the organizers went ahead with the function despite being denied permission for the event.

A case was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC. After being confronted by Republic TV on these remarks, the seer reiterated them. When asked about the case registered against him by the Delhi Police, he claimed, "They will put me in jail and kill me. I have no issues. But I will continue to say the truth. Hindus are in danger in India".