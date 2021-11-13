Yavatmal Medical Student Death: Doctors Continue Protests, Demand CBI Probe

Protests continued in Yavatmal after a final-year MBBS student of Yavatmal's Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College & Hospital in Maharashtra was allegedly murdered. So far, two suspects have been taken into custody by the police. The protesting doctors have also demanded a detailed investigation into the murder of the 23-year-old. In addition, they have also said that the CBI should investigate the matter.

"Its been four days today and there has been no update. Our dean resigned and we don't know if there has been an inquiry. Even now, there's no police. The roads here have no street lights and no one walks alone. Everyone's scared and we are going to call the parents," a protestor said

Moreover, the protesting doctor said that the victim was not involved in anything nor did he have any problems with anyone. In addition, the doctor also hit out at the administration and put the onus on them. He asserted that the concerned person should resign as no culprits have been found yet even after four days.

"There should be a CBI inquiry on everyone who is responsible," he added

Yavatmal murder investigation

As of now, the police have started their investigation and two suspects have been taken into custody. Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal-Patil informed that Aakash Gofne (21) and Tushar Nagdevte (24), residents of Waghapur in Yavatmal district, were arrested on suspicion. This comes after college authorities and some students informed that the two arrested persons had a scuffle with the victim - Ashok Pal after the duo was found urinating outside the girls' hostel. SP Bhujbal Patil also informed that the police are also on the lookout for another accused.