Yavatmal’s ‘Rancho’: School Dropout Builds Helicopter, Gets Killed By Blades During Trial

Sheikh Ismail, a 28-year-old who hailed from the Yavatmal district in Maharashtra died in the most tragic way possible. His long-held dream to construct his own helicopter, broke when the tails of a rotor blade crashed into the main rotor blades during a trial on Tuesday night. The local police reported that Ismail was making the one-seater helicopter for the past three years and his dream was to make a six-seater helicopter for only Rs 30 lakh.

What went wrong at the trial run?

Ismail was popularly known as Yavatmal’s ‘Rancho’ for his mechanical experiments - a school dropout who wanted his identity in this world by building his helicopter. He used to work at a meet sheet workshop in his village. Close acquaintances to Ismail told an agency, "He was apparently in a hurry to launch the helicopter on Independence Day and dedicate it to the nation. I had tried to tell him to make a checklist and inspect everything properly. He had got the RPM meter for the main rotor but didn’t have one for the tail rotor. It seems when he throttled the accelerator, he didn’t have an idea about the tail rotor’s speed, which might have led to the accident." Ismail was preparing to launch his 'Munna Helicopter' on Independence day.

What did police reports suggest?

Ismail had always wished to present this helicopter to the nation as part of the 'Make in India' initiative and had written the same slogan on his chopper. Police Inspector Vilas Chavan of Mahagaon who is in charge of the case of Ismail said, "He had been making the one-seater helicopter for the past three years and his dream was to make a six-seater helicopter for only Rs 30 lakh, so it could be widely used. He wanted to conduct a public launch of the chopper on August 15. But last night, the tail rotor broke away and hit the main rotor, and the impact hit Ismail. He used to wear a helmet every time he would conduct a trial run. But on Tuesday, he reportedly didn’t wear one. He succumbed to the head injury in the hospital."

