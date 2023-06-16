'Ye Fevicol Ka Jod Hai, Tutega Nahi': Shinde After Rumours Of Rift With Fadnavis

After a controversial advertisement projected Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra's first choice of Chief Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis as the second, a war of words erupted between Shinde's Shiv Sena and Maharashtra BJP, fueling speculations that all is not well within the alliance.

On Thursday (June 15), Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came together at an event in Palghar, putting an end to the rumours. At the event, Shinde said, "This alliance will last long. Ye Fevicol ka jod hai tutega nahi (This is a bond of Fevicol, won't break)."

"This is the double-engine government, few people tried creating a hurdle for us in between but we again formed an alliance after removing all the obstacles in our way. This alliance was formed by Balasaheb Thackeray and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We are strong, tight and firm together," he added.

Fadnavis also put an end to the rumours and said, "While I was coming here at the event, one of the journalists asked me: 'you and Mr Shinde are travelling together?' I told him that the BJP-Sena journey is a 25-year-old alliance and in the past year, it has become stronger. No one needs to worry about our journey."

What led to the speculations?

Speculations erupted after Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who was supposed to accompany CM Eknath Shinde to Kolhapur, cancelled his visit, and there were strong talks of the former being upset with the advertisement. Following the uproar, another advertisement was published which had pictures of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde with a tag line: 'We are together.' This was seen as damage control by Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Later, while speaking to the media, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "I think the advertisement that appeared was not given by Eknath Shinde ji rather I think this could be his supporter or could be someone's mischief. I think the mistake has been rectified, all our leaders are together and there's no rift within the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Small disputes will not impact our relationship in Maharashtra, we will win the upcoming elections with a thumping majority."