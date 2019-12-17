Yechury Condemns Violence That Erupted At Jamia Millia,says 'ít Is An Attack On Democracy'

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury condemned the events that unfolded at the Jamia Millia University, where clashes between police and students took place when the police barged into the Jamia Milia University campus and resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells against protestors. "This was an attack on democracy," the CPI(M) leader said.

Leaders of opposition parties came together on Monday to address a press conference at the Constitution Club in Delhi following the clashes between the students and the police in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.