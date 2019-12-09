Yechury: CPI(M) To Move Amendments On CAB Seeking Deletion Of Religion Clause

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said the party will move two amendments on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it will be introduced in Parliament, as it is opposed to the legislation in its current form. Addressing a press conference, Yechury said the party will move amendments seeking deletion of all those clauses which specify religion as the basis of giving citizenship. "We strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which gives citizenship on the basis of religion, that also to people from three countries," Yechury said.

