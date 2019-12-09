The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Yechury: CPI(M) To Move Amendments On CAB Seeking Deletion Of Religion Clause

General News

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said the party will move two amendments on the CAB when it will be introduced in Parliament on Monday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said the party will move two amendments on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it will be introduced in Parliament, as it is opposed to the legislation in its current form. Addressing a press conference, Yechury said the party will move amendments seeking deletion of all those clauses which specify religion as the basis of giving citizenship. "We strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which gives citizenship on the basis of religion, that also to people from three countries," Yechury said.
 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG