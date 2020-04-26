Sitaram Yechury Demands Transfer Of Rs 7,500 To Those Who Lost Livelihood During COVID-19

Targeting the Central Government over COVID-19 lockdown, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded the Centre to transfer Rs 7,500 per month, for the next three months, into the accounts of people who lost their jobs due to the crisis.

He pointed out that since the Coronavirus outbreak, the unemployment rate in India has shot up from 7.5 percent in March, to 23.6 percent in April.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Yechury said, "It is imperative that immediately the Central government transfers Rs 7,500 per month for the next three months to all who have lost their livelihoods. Surely, if a staggering Rs 7.76 lakhs of crores of loans taken by the superrich and corporates can be waived off by your government during the last five years, there should be no shortage of funds to feed and support the majority of our people.”

Raises questions on lockdown restrictions

The CPI-M leader also raised questions over the manner, in which the lockdown was imposed in the country. He said the nationwide lockdown has created an urge among thousands of migrant workers to leave for their homes as they have lost all means of livelihood and shelter.

Yechury noted that migrant workers are taking to the streets to reach their home which negates the objective of the lockdown, imposed to promote social distancing and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Since the announcement of the lockdown, we had suggested that the Central government must immediately provide free food to all the needy. Huge stocks of food grains are rotting in our central godowns. These should be sent to the states for free distribution. Neither of these demands has even been considered by the government with you as the Prime Minister," Sitaram Yechury added.

Prime Minister Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 to curb the spread of Coronavirus in India. The country has been under lockdown since March 24.

(With inputs from ANI)