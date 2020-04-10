Karnataka CM Feeds Stray Cat, Urges All To Put Out Food & Water For Animals Amid Lockdown

In a heartwarming message, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa posted an image of him feeding a stray cat on Twitter, reminding people that amid the lockdown, stray animals and birds were suffering. "Please be kind and take some time off to feed stray animals and birds around your homes. Try providing them with water and leftovers so they're not parched and left hungry," he tweeted.

While feeding the stray cat, the Karnataka Chief Minister also practiced appropriate social distancing by standing away from the cat as it ate its meal. He appealed to the citizens to put out water and food for the stray animals as they are struggling amid the lockdown and heat.

"Cats, dogs, and birds are suffering from lack of water and food due to the heat and lockdown effects. Its impact is even worse in cities. Therefore, I appeal to all citizens to ensure that dogs and birds get water and food," tweeted B S Yediyurappa.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 200 mark, with 10 new positive cases being confirmed in the state, the Health Department said on Friday. The Coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,412 on Friday, out of which 199 people have died.

